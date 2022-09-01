To the editor,
As I reflect on the plans for the new library addition the more disturbed I become. More than ever I admire the work of Don Monell and the 1976 addition and what he did for what is really our “Civic Center.”
The hipped roof addition relates to 1764 Saunders House with a Georgian monitor on the top of the addition. The brick reflects many buildings in the city. There is a skillful relationship to the Gloucester Historic District of which the library is a key building. How well it all fits into the historic neighborhood bridging the gap between the 1764 Saunders house and all the other old buildings dating from the 18th century.
Additionally, the way the library compliments the Davis house and the Cape Ann Museum at the end of the short block of Warren Street like bookends is both satisfying and pleasing to look at.
The harmony of it all is beautiful without looking “phony colonial.”
Is that the problem? Are these architects so afraid of designing a phony colonial that they have given us a characterless addition more appropriate for an industrial park?
The flat roofs, the lack of texture, the siding panels, the newly designed flat roof and flat-roofed monitor could be any building along any highway in U.S. or beyond. That does not represent New England in anyone’s imagination.
This is Gloucester, Massachusetts! This is America’s oldest seaport. It will soon be its 400th birthday. This is the Gloucester Historic District as well as a National Register District. In what way does this plan qualify for this salty old port or contribute to the architecture already surrounding the library?
Gloucester deserves better. Much better. We need architects that understand “the old way of seeing.”
Must we make a huge, very expensive mistake that will stand for decades, even centuries?
I am so disappointed.
Prudence Fish,
Gloucester