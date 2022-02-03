To the editor:
As current chairperson and a longtime member of the Open Space and Recreation Committee (OSRC), I want to address some of the inaccuracies in a recent letter to the editor regarding Dogtown and the Open Space and Recreation Plan (OSRP) update.
First, the OSRP is an opportunity for the city of Gloucester to identify, prioritize and protect all of our diverse natural resources. Our last OSRP was completed in 2011 and has now expired. When the updated plan is approved, our city will have access to grant funding opportunities that are now passing us by. These grants can be used to improve playgrounds, create park signage and access and build new facilities. Dogtown is one of many areas deserving protection.
Second, the Open Space and Recreation Committee and the Dogtown Preservation Committee are not agencies. We are Gloucester citizens with a passion for our community and an ethics of service. The OSRC continues to work with both staff from the Gloucester Community Development Department and the Metropolitan Area Planning Council.
Third, there is a public comment time at our meetings, limited to three minutes per speaker. Public input is welcome and respectfully received. Additionally, a public survey provided the bulk of our data to write the plan. There will also be a public forum and 30-day public comment period on the draft OSRP update in the spring of 2022. All are encouraged to attend and provide feedback.
Lastly, the fear of development and state overreach cannot be the sole motivation to get involved. With a solid plan in place, Gloucester can implement new and brave solutions to some of the challenges we face as a community.
Let’s work together and find some (Dogtown) common ground.
Heidi Wakeman
Gloucester