To the editor:
It is heartbreaking to learn that the monarch has been labeled endangered (“Beloved monarchs now listed as endangered,” July 22).
Yet perhaps this designation will encourage people to act. The good news is that some simple steps could help to prevent this cherished species’ extinction. Even a few plants on a balcony, or in a tiny garden plot, can support monarchs. In addition to planting milkweed — necessary for the caterpillar’s survival — monarchs feed on other common plants at various stages of their development. In New England, monarchs enjoy yarrow, northern blazing star (liatris), black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia), asters, and butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa — not the common butterfly bush). For a complete list of helpful plants in our region, go to https://xerces.org/monarchs/monarch-nectar-plant-guides).
When joe pye weed first bloomed in our own backyard, nine monarchs spent three days feeding on the lavender blossoms before heading south. Now we look for their arrival every August.
When you garden with monarchs in mind, you also create an oasis for bees, birds, other pollinators — and yourself.
Liza Ketchum,
Watertown