Growing up here in Gloucester, I remember as a young girl my mom taught us about giving and sharing what we had. Up behind our home in West Gloucester a gentleman, Mike, lived in a small home. It really was more of a shack and it had no running water and no electricity. My mom told me that Mike had lost his family in a fire in New York and he had a breakdown. He didn’t socialize with anyone but he was harmless and I wasn’t afraid of him. I remember seeing him and feeling so sad for what he had gone through. Every night my mom would plate a dinner for Mike. She would have one of us kids bring a it up for him and leave it on little porch. Mike would leave the plate from the previous evening. It was always wiped clean as best he could with no water. For Christmas my parents would send him a huge fruit basket. I remember feeling so proud to bring it up to leave on his porch.
When Mike passed away my father took care of his funeral and on a rainy day my family was there to lay him to rest at Beechbrook.
I lost my Mom in November this year. Her compassion and caring for others was one the things I admired most about her. I had so many conversations with my Mom about growing up here. She was so proud of her Gloucester heritage. She instilled in me that same pride and love of community. It’s a gift I will always treasure.
Please consider getting to know your neighbor. So many people right next-door to us could use a helping hand and if you’re able you will never forget how it will make you feel. I never forgot how I felt when I brought those gifts to Mike even all these years later. It’s how we were raised in this beautiful community of Gloucester.
Please be kind to each other and wishing you all a very Merry Christmas!
Pauline Bresnahan,
Pauline’s Gifts, 512 Essex Ave.,
West Gloucester