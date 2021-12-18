To the editor:
We write because we are very concerned with the lack of requirements around masking (masks are required in schools, hospitals, and government buildings) especially now, when the COVID-19 virus is surging on Cape Ann. There are currently more cases in Rockport and Gloucester than at any other time during this pandemic.
While many individuals on Cape Ann are fully vaccinated, many of the current COVID cases are older adults who are fully vaccinated. This is a scary state of affairs for those of us over 60, and all the more reason to wear a mask. And yet, there remain no mask requirements unless one is unvaccinated.
Vaccinations are still the best choice for one's own health and the health of everyone you are in contact with. But a mask should be worn regardless of your vaccination status. Even if we are vaccinated, we may be carrying the virus and without a mask, it is likely that in close contact, we could pass on this virus without ever knowing it.
Even if a mask is not required, please wear one whenever you step into a grocery store, a movie theater, a church, a temple, a restaurant, a boutique or any other indoor public place.
We understand masks can be irritating and inconvenient. But until we are all vaccinated and masked, this virus will keep circulating and mutating. The obligation to keep our community safe from COVID is far more important than one individual's freedom to stay unmasked.
Sadly, masking has become a political issue, which has nothing to do with the science or the facts: More than 800,000 Americans have died of COVID. Can we do our part to ensure that this number doesn't grow larger?
To be good citizens of our community, we must do our part to protect the stranger at the post office, or in the same aisle at Market Basket. We must do our part to protect our neighbors, families, best friends, and our most adored and loved ones.
Nobody wants to think of closing businesses again; we certainly want our congregations to have a sanctuary to come to. We really want life to be better than it's been. That will happen when COVID becomes a manageable illness, like a seasonal flu. We will achieve this if people are vaccinated and masked. Please take good care of your singular and amazing bodies! Please do your part.
Rev. Susan Moran, minister, UU Society of Rockport
Rev. Janet Parsons, minister, UU Church of Gloucester
Rev. Rona Tyndall, minister, West Gloucester Trinitarian, UCC
Rev. Alice Erickson, United Church of Christ
Rev. Derek van Gulden, minister, First Congregational Church of Rockport,
Rabbi Steven A Lewis, Temple Ahavat Achim
Rev. Eva Cameron, minister, First Universalist Church of Essex
Rev. Judith Brain, United Church of Christ
Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault, minister, The Village Church of Annisquam
Rev. Anne Deneen, retired, New England Synod, ELCA
Rev. Dr. Norma Brettell, minister, Trinity Congregational Church UCC, Gloucester
Fr. Jim Achadinha, retired priest, Holy Family Parish · Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish
Rev Ronald J. Gariboldi, retired pastor, Holy Family Parish, Gloucester
Revs. Printice and Valerie Roberts-Toler, United Methodist Churches of Gloucester and Rockport