Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.