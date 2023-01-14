To the editor,
A historic legacy is available for any politician who supports increased funding for cultivated-meat research. For those who aren’t familiar with the term, cultivated meat is grown from livestock cells, without killing. It’s better for the environment, public health and animal welfare than slaughtered options.
We can revolutionize the food system, so it dramatically reduces greenhouse-gas emissions, pandemic risk and nonhuman suffering. All that’s needed is forward-thinking politicians to support more government money for cellular-agriculture development. It’s an easy way to make a mark in the history books.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, Connecticut