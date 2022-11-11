To the editor:
The Rockport Community Preservation Committee would like to thank all the voters who came out for the Fall Town Meeting and for their support of the eight CPC articles presented.
All of the applications that came to you, the voters passed.
Those are:
- Bradley Wharf study for $40,000.
- Evans Field improvements /bleachers for $239,000.
- Historic freight crane for $31,800.
- Old Castle Historic Blacksmith Shop for $46,000
- Harborlight's Granite Street Crossing for $140,000
- Pigeon Cove Fire Station for $150,000.
- Thacher Island South Tower for $100,000.
- Baptist Church Steeple for $334,000.
Now it is time to begin the 2023 CPC application cycle.
We will be holding a public workshop Tuesday Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. via Zoom, https://rockportma-gov.zoom.us/j/89434018110. This will review the application process and we would like to remind residents the commitee welcomes applications for the use of your CPC money.
Community preservation in Rockport is a public process and the committee strongly encourages broad participation from all. Eligible projects must fall under at least one of the following four categories: open space, recreation, historic preservation and community housing.
Applications must be received and stamped in at the town clerk's office by Feb. 6, 2023
Our workshop will be for those groups, committees and other interested parties who would like to investigate further a project that might qualify for Rockport CPC funding. We will be reviewing what the specific categories include, how to evaluate if your project is eligible under CPC funding, and reviewing the application process including dates when funds are available, payment method and closing out final projects. We will be there to answer your questions on potential applications. We also have the applications forms, lists of criteria and ways to evaluate your project at our CPC page on the Town of Rockport website, rockportma.gov.
All applications that are received by the Feb. 6, 2023, deadline, are reviewed by the committee at our monthly CPC open meetings, currently on Zoom, and those groups are assisted in developing their projects to meet the requirements under their specific category.
The committee will then make its recommendations to the 2023 Fall Town Meeting for the expenditure of dollars for those complete applications that fulfill the law, meet the committee's criteria and for which there is sufficient money.
Please come and bring your ideas for projects that would benefit the town for this coming year's CPC cycle.
Ruth C George,
Vice Chairman,
Rockport Community Preservation Committee