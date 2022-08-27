To the editor:
Can we please get rid of the moronic trope that Joe Biden and the Democrats are somehow responsible for inflation? Rockport’s Jonathan Ring was peddling this horsewash right here in these pages in his Aug. 24 letter, “Write in Sullivan for state rep” (“we have strong Republican candidates . . .to repudiate the failed policies of Biden and the Democratic Party — as inflation and gas prices remain high. ...”).
Let’s get a few things straight.
Thanks to a global pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation is a worldwide phenomenon now and as any economist will tell you, has next to nothing to do with which party is sitting in the Oval Office or in control of Congress.
Yes. inflation in the United States today is at 8.52%.
But:
In 20 economies that make up the G20 nations combined, it’s even higher, at 9.25%. It’s also higher across the European Union, at 9.8% and in the combined 38 major economies that make up the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development, at 10.27%.
It’s also higher in countries like the United Kingdom (8.8%), Brazil (10.07%), and the Netherlands (10.29%).
News flash: Neither Joe Biden nor the Democratic Party run any of those places.
And it’s not a left-wing/right-wing issue either. The economies facing the most serious inflation right now run the gamut from left-leaning Argentina (81%) to right wing authoritarian Turkey (79.6%) – also notable as being places over which Joe Biden have no control. (All data from OECD.org)
As the New York Times explained (Neil Irwin, “Presidents Have less Power Over the Economy Than You Might Think” NY Times, Jan 17, 2017), back in 2017, when a Republican was in the White House, “the reality is that presidents have far less control over the economy than you might imagine. Presidential economic records are highly dependent on the dumb luck of where the nation is in the economic cycle.”
So please, let’s knock off the “Joe Biden and the Democrats are responsible for inflation” hooey. People can differ in their opinions, but this particular fairy tale is not a matter of opinion, it’s indisputable, and Jonathan Ring should know it. More importantly, the Gloucester Daily Times does a serious disservice to its readers when it publishes this kind of fiction. Please stop.
Stephen Voltz,
Gloucester