To the editor:
In his Jan. 24 column, Gordon Baird rightly compliments Planning Director Gregg Cademartori (and by extension planner Gemma Wilkens) for the excellent job presenting the current zoning amendments to City Council’s Planning and Development Committee and the public at large.
Unfortunately, despite Gregg’s excellent work, Mr. Baird continues to misinform your readers with his inaccurate characterization of the amendments and their potential effects.
The Housing Production Plan, adopted by the Council in 2017, is clear that in addition to deed-restricted affordable housing, Gloucester needs new housing of all types, particularly more moderately priced market-rate housing. A large percentage of our population doesn’t qualify for deed restricted affordable housing and are in dire need of more affordable market rate options. It’s this group of residents and housing types that are targeted in the current amendments — essentially more housing that is more affordable. This is not walking back from our need for and work on deed-restricted housing, as Mr. Baird claims, it’s moving forward on the other stated goals of the HPP to create more housing overall.
Mr. Baird cites the potential for 875 new units in R-5, without explaining that the number is reached only if every homeowner with a fully compliant lot decides to convert their existing single- or two-family home into a three-family home. That scenario is wildly unrealistic and ignores owner preference, non-compliant structures that would prohibit conversion by right, Title V restrictions, utility limitations, deed restrictions or easements.
Likewise, Mr. Baird misrepresents the effects of the amendment that removes the current requirement to double lot size for two families in R-30, R-40, and R-80, stating the amendment “would basically double their allowable units after the change.” This is patently untrue. Of the 1,721 total lots spread through R-30, R-40, and R-80, only 283 — just over 16% — are compliant with our zoning, thus having the potential for the two-family option. The amendment reducing per-unit lot size in these districts produces only 115 potential new units, representing a possible increase of less than 1% over total units across our two largest wards.
Meanwhile, I’d ask Mr. Baird to explain the logic behind our current zoning that tells a longtime home owner on an 80,000 square foot lot that she needs an additional 80,000 sf to add a unit to her home to provide housing for an adult child and her grandchildren or to help supplement her income in retirement? Where is the logic behind telling an adult son living on a compliant R-40 lot that he needs an additional 40,000 sf to provide a home for his aging parents? I’d say the logic is lacking: these large lots and districts can reasonably accommodate two family homes on a standard compliant lot with negligible impact on abutters or the neighborhood.
These amendments do nothing to encourage developers to demolish existing homes and replace them with larger units — they can do that now. Rather, this amendment disincentivizes tear-downs and treats all existing homeowners wishing to convert their homes to two family equally and equitably.
The amendment to allow compliant homes to convert to two family by right simply brings our zoning in compliance with MGL Chapter 40A Section 4, which mandates that like uses be treated uniformly in the same districts. Our current zoning unfairly requires conversions of an existing home with exterior modifications to seek a special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals, while it allows new two-family construction and interior conversions by right. This is unfair and in violation of the law.
Regarding the increased height allowance from 30 to 35 feet, I’d note that our neighbors in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Essex, Beverly, Salem and Newbury, are all 35 feet by right, and that Newburyport, which Mr. Baird incorrectly claims has a 30-foot limit, in fact splits its residential uses between 30 and 35 feet and allows other uses in many of those same districts heights of 35 and 40 feet. Marblehead, which he also calls out as having a 30-foot limit, actually allows for 35 feet in all but a handful of districts, one of which is the harborfront, where our own MI zoning allows 40 feet. As for Cape Cod — Bourne, Chatham, Dennis, Falmouth, Mashpee and Sandwich? All allow 35 feet by right, as is standard in much of Massachusetts.
Built over some 360 years without the restrictions of zoning, Gloucester is rich with historic buildings over 30 feet. Our zoning has flipped between 30 and 35 feet a number of times, and height exception is a frequent ZBA request due to both climate change and design issues. It’s time we treat height with more uniformity, and admit that 35 foot buildings are neither uncommon nor overly impactful in most situations. Again, only fully compliant lots benefit from this increase without ZBA review, and there is no provision for the ZBA to grant residential relief beyond this.
Finally, Mr. Baird declares that these amendments are a major threat to our city and “could change so many neighborhoods forever,” ignoring again the numbers in the presentation and the reality of our built environment. The truth is that the majority of lots in Annisquam are non-conforming and therefore unable to exercise any benefits afforded by these amendments. So too the lots in downtown Lanesville, East Gloucester, Magnolia, Wheelers Point and Mr. Baird’s own neighborhood of Eastern Point. The character of these charming neighborhoods are not threatened in any way by these amendments, as the potential increase in housing production stemming from the amendments is relatively modest, though much needed.
There are three more ward meetings scheduled next week to discuss these amendments: Ward 3 on Feb. 7, Ward 4 on Feb. 9, and Ward 1 on Feb. 10. I encourage everyone to sign into one of those Zoom meetings to learn directly about these amendments so that opinions can be formed based on fact, not fear or hyperbole.
Shaw G. Henry
Member
Gloucester Planning Board