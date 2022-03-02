To the editor:
This letter was sent to the Gloucester School Committee on Feb. 25, with two minor edits where I included the dates that this rental agreement will begin and end.
Dear School Committee: I’m sure that you are all by now aware of the Freedom Church’s arrangement that was made with the superintendent of Gloucester schools and the Beeman principal to rent the Beeman Elementary school’s cafeteria, athletic fields and classrooms (basically the entire facility) for religious worship services, Sunday school, etc. for six to seven hours at the cost of $100 plus custodial fees beginning on May 1. While such usage may appear constitutionally protected, it may not be as cut and dried as it seems. I strongly feel that the intended use of the school facility for religious proselytizing falls in a different category than other nonprofit community groups renting the space for a meeting or a social event.
I take issue with this church in particular, primarily but not exclusively because of their beliefs that are against recognizing LBGTQ people and that community’s inherent rights as equal members of society.
I also oppose the Freedom Church attendees having access and use of our student’s classrooms. An elementary school classroom is a safe and personalized space where children reside for most of their day. It’s like their second home. Having this space occupied by strangers on the weekend would cause a breach in that assurance of security. There are also real safety concerns with having strangers in a classroom where there could be identifying photos, names, personal info that are often displayed around the room. This would need to be addressed for any organization that would rent classrooms in our schools.
Therefore, I would like to ask the School Committee the following questions and request a timely response:
— Would you consider amending the school’s policy to require potential renters to sign an anti-discrimination agreement before they are granted use of any school?
— Would you amend your agreement with the church to exclude the use of our students classroom space based on issues of privacy? If not, do you have guidelines for teachers to follow that would instruct them the removal of student identifying information that a stranger in the classroom could access?
— After this initial rental agreement expires in August 2022, does the school have intentions of renewing this and/or increasing the frequency of use at the same terms of $100 per day?
By bringing up these concerns, please don’t assume that I am anti-church in any way. I am pro-religious freedom and I am pro-separation of church and state universally. We should not provide a pulpit to any religious denomination on school property. The United States was the first nation in history to build its society on the foundation of separation of church and state. Our city was the birthplace of that essential freedom that is enshrined in our Bill of Rights to this day. The Independent Christian Church of Gloucester paved that path starting in 1785 (Murray vs. The Inhabitants of Gloucester) and in that spirit I have based my views.
Eileen Murphy
Gloucester