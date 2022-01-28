To the editor:
Dogtown, as a natural resource, is protected by Massachusetts watershed law and the Babson Reservoir deed from housing developments. Nonetheless, the Open Space and Recreation Committee (OSRC) and the Dogtown Preservation Commission (DPC) are crafting a development of an entirely different scale. These two agencies are working together to not only change historic aspects of Dogtown’s landscape and market those changes to the tourist industry, but could conceivably partner with the state Division of Conservation and Recreation and area land trusts.
According to its draft management plan, the DPC seeks to change certain areas of Dogtown’s topography. At the same time, the OSRC’s draft open space plan spells out the city’s intention to partner with land trusts and “promote partnerships with state and federal agencies including the Department of Conservation and Recreation...” By the same token, what if DCR itself partnered with a land trust such as the Trustees? Such an arrangement is exemplified by Halibut Point State Park. Many of us are all too familiar with Halibut Point’s lack of resident-only parking, fees for use, traffic, overcrowding, and the implementation of rules that diminish the user experience.
Sadly, as members of the public, we have had our input summarily dismissed at OSRC meetings. One effective, long-term solution could be for Dogtown’s abutters to form an association. Such an organization could serve to establish a collective voice; one that would provide a true reflection of the values and concerns of some of its primary stakeholders.
Astonishingly, the draft open space plan will first be sent to the state’s grant funding source before gaining formal city approval. Because of this, the time for community members to act is now. Remaining silent on this issue will only serve as votes in support of the city’s plans to not only desecrate the last, unspoiled natural area on the island, but make domestic life in and around Dogtown increasingly difficult for families, friends, and neighbors in both Gloucester and Rockport.
If you care about your community and specifically, wish to preserve the beauty that is Dogtown, I strongly encourage you to speak up in protest of the city’s plans to change the area in ways that will not be good for us.
For questions, comments, or to support this cause, please feel free to reach me at dogtownwatch360@gmail.com. Additional Dogtown information, including city meeting times and corresponding Zoom links, can be found on my Facebook page, Dogtown Watch.
Jeffrey S. Brown
Gloucester