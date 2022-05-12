To the editor:
I’m writing to inform, or remind those concerned, that the survival of the wolves in the Northern Rockies is existentially threatened. Despite public support for the relisting of all continental wolves, the U.S. Department of the Interior has so far refused to relist these populations.
Last year 500 wolves were killed in the three states of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Idaho has laws now that allow all wolf slaughter at all time. Wolves are being lured from Yellowstone National Park by imitation calls and summarily executed on crossing the park boundary.
Between this horror show and the U.S. Supreme Court fiasco, it definitely feels like 17th century American Puritans are a lot closer than we’d like to imagine.
So far, Interior Secretary Deb Harland has refused to both stop or even state the reasons for allowing this paranoid and punitive treatment of wolves that have only recently been delisted as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Her statement only suggests that more public involvement might be the key to ending this slaughter.
So , it’s my understanding that emailing Deb Haaland at the Department of the Interior is effective. Or better still, calling her office at 202-208-3100 and letting her know that we value ecological diversity, that predators and prey are both necessary components of the living landscape fabric.
Derek Brown
Essex