To the editor:
There is an existential threat to the public’s rights and privileges at Niles Beach. The public has been lead to believe that the city of Gloucester owns a part of Niles Beach and leases an adjacent section for $1 a year. The general public have reasonably assumed that the whole of Niles Beach from 1 Eastern Point Blvd. to 55 Eastern Point Blvd. is public. There is nothing to indicate otherwise! To my knowledge, nobody walking on any part of Niles Beach has been challenged over the past 100 years until now. My wife and I were walking on what we had “assumed” was beach leased by the city; i.e between the two “No Trespassing Signs,” when we were told by a woman that we were trespassing. But were we? No! because even if we were wrong about the city leasing this stretch of beach we have a prescriptive easement. Prescriptive easements are created when an individual continually and openly uses a portion of another’s property without the permission of the owner. The most pertinent example of the use of prescriptive easements is the Atlantic Path in Rockport.
Thousands of people from all over the country, for over more than a hundred years, have walked, played with children, collected shells and sea glass and fished on the full length of Niles Beach without permission and without being challenged until now. As a result, through prescriptive easements, the public has garnered the right to walk on the whole of Niles Beach.
Recently, my wife and I were on a section of Eastern Point Boulevard abutting Niles Beach beyond the “AEPR Residents and Members only” signs, and were confronted by a man who informed us we were trespassing on the road. I pointed out that the public has the right to use this road. He replied: “We can close it off at any time.” Clearly, if the man who challenged us has been led to believe that AEPR can shut down Eastern Point Boulevard at any time, the residents of Gloucester and visitors from across the United States are faced with an existential threat to their rights and privileges.
The final issue involves public safety on the stretch of Eastern Point Boulevard between Farrington Avenue and Niles Pond. Given the recent challenges, it would be in everyone’s interests for AEPR to display signs that are accurate in relation to public access and state whether the public should walk on the grass or the road.
The new Verga administration needs to address the recent challenges outlined above by publishing the elements of the access agreement with AEPR on the city’s website and erecting signage and a map at Niles Beach showing which parts of Niles Beach are owned and which parts, if any, are leased by the city; please refer to the map and signage at Wonson Cove. In addition, Mayor Greg Verga and the City Council need to defend the public’s right of access resulting from prescriptive easements and post a notice at Niles Beach and on the city’s website, of the existence of such rights.
Christopher A. H. Lewis
Gloucester