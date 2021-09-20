To the editor:
This is in response to Dan Epstein’s Sept 1. letter to the editor (“Resist endless do-overs on new school”) referring to a letter from Ward 2 City Council candidate Tracy O’Neil regarding the new school in Gloucester.
It is unfortunate that the tone of Mr. Epstein’s letter is deeply condescending and insulting, as he makes overreaching and unfair negative assumptions (not facts) regarding this project.
Ms. O’Neil’s letter (“Put new school up for a vote,” Aug. 26) went into a fair amount of detail regarding the scope of the situation, including numbers, facts and statistics. Most importantly she brings up a lot of issues and questions that a large percentage of taxpayers still have, as residents of Cape Ann. Mr. Epstein claims she has not thought through the practical implications. This is far from true. He states his opinion as if it is the only one that has merit, while virtually ignoring every one of the critical issues her letter brings to light.
Mr. Epstein mentions his 4-year-old daughter, almost as if for emphasis, all the while seeming to ignore a whole lot of critical factors here.
One of the very important issues Ms. O’Neil states is that the traffic study for this project was done in January 2020. Anyone who lives here knows that the number of vehicles in that busy intersection and neighborhood in winter is many, many thousands less than any other time of year. The school project includes no sidewalks for kids to walk on, and did not factor in traffic from 200 apartments that were still being built at Gloucester Crossing.
Also, as far as other child safety issues are concerned, at one city meeting one of the developer’s representatives was asked about emergency escape routes for the children. The response? The children would have to stay in the building.
I am quite familiar with the convolutions that developers go through to push through their projects. I have witnessed undue pressure put on people who bring up any well thought-out, concerned and opposing views, calling them “obstructionists” and claiming they just want to “go back in time,” as Mr. Epstein states.
The school project clearly devastates the ecosystem there. And furthermore, as most know, it involved the total demolition of Mattos Field; another community gem that was dedicated to the city of Gloucester decades ago. It is tragic that it is gone now. Nothing like ripping out the soul of a neighborhood, a place for kids to play and a genuine gathering spot for generations of families.
This project has been presented as if it is the only possible solution to the problem of needing more space for students. Yet I have witnessed the city of Gloucester simply let well-built, solid structures like Fuller School rot away, as if done totally intentionally. It was all in the name of deep-pockets developers getting their way. It is truly sickening.
I am tired of watching the dinosaur-like parade of heavy equipment and construction trucks devastate this place.
If you want something nice for your children, maybe it’s not such a bad idea to “go back in time,” to an era when people actually showed some care about each other and their communities; a time one would think twice before attacking someone for putting their precious time and energy into making an effort to raise awareness and do the right thing. Enough already.
Annette Dion
Rockport