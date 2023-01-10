To the editor:
I am writing on behalf of the Gloucester Racial Justice Team (GRJT). We are a diverse group of residents dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming city where people of all races, ethnicities, and cultures are free to thrive in an inclusive, equitable community.
Toward that end, we have been conducting a survey to find out residents’ perceptions of how welcoming and inclusive Gloucester is, and to invite participants to share ideas for improving inclusivity and equity. We appreciate anyone taking the time to answer our very brief survey. In fact, we would greatly appreciate your taking the survey this week so that we can fold your opinion into the results for analysis in 2023. You can access the survey by following this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WJ5LPBC
The GRJT is also circulating a free self-paced online program called the “21-Day Equity Challenge,” designed by the Essex County Community Foundation (https://www.eccf.org). The purpose of the “21-Day Challenge” is to inform participants about systemic racism in education, health care, housing and employment. Although these practices are no longer legal, it is enlightening to learn how they impacted previous generations, and how they continue to affect the attitudes, practices and habits which contribute to inequity among us today. Awareness is an essential step that will allow us to move forward.
We know that some people are concerned that talking about race and racism will divide our community and/or make white people feel bad about being white. In GRJT meetings, we agree to 1) stay open, 2) respect different opinions and 3) recognize that everyone is at a different place in learning about these issues. In this environment we have found that talking about race brings us together. We are eager to welcome more community members into those conversations.
The GRJT’s intention is to build understanding of our differences and to unite us, not divide us. We welcome community input and participation. Please contact us at gloucesterracialjusticeteam@gmail.com.
Michea McCaffrey,
GRJT co-chair