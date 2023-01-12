To the editor:
We would like to thank everyone who made the Pigeon Cove Circle Calendar Raffle a success.
The money raised from this event will help to do much needed repairs to the Pigeon Cove Circle building.
The donors who were so generous and made this event possible were: Captain’s Bounty, Elana Brink, Emerson Inn, Glen MacLeod YMCA, John Tarr Store, Judith Harris, Judith Morrison, Lobster Pool, Machaca’s Restaurant, Market Basket, Passports Eatery and Wine Bar, Rockport Music at Shalin Liu, Shaw’s Grocery Store, Shore Thing, Stop & Shop Grocery Store, and Virgilio’s Bakery.
The winners of the raffle were: Paula Murphy, Holly Tanguay, Cheryl Davis, Katerina Giokas, Jack Lombardo, Deb Andrews, Stephen Hansbury, Linda Pizzimenti, Ida Doane, Nancy Goodick, Brian and Misti Morrill, Melanie Waddell, John Quinn, Dave and Margie Malley, Mary Johnson, Joann Denning, Mark Doyle, Janice Curgin, Jeff Lobell, Patrick Casey, Laurie McKenna, Claire Whitten, Abby Wilson, Chris Sherman, Elli Fleet, Scott Lane and Nima Tenzina, Julie Bubar Bistro, David Rash, Shirley Christenson, and Barbara Martin.
Congratulations!
Gail Jenner,
Mary Jane Morrill,
Lynda DeCourcey,
Judith Harris,
Claire Franklin,
Board Members of Pigeon Cove Circle