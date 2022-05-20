To the editor:
We ask the city to return to its earlier, wiser decision to bring the Cape Ann Farmers Market back to Stage Fort Park. There are two issues that are interfering with that return: financial challenges and the desire to “facelift” the grassy spot where the farmers market sits.
Regarding the finances, the Cape Ann Farmers Market has provided economic support to farmers, fishermen, artisans and businesses. It is an economic asset and with the proper location it can succeed in post-COVID Gloucester.
In regard to the facelift, we are not celebrating 400 years of grass. Rather, four centuries of hard work and unity, a city coming together to grow commerce, build institutions, and create art; exactly what the Farmers’ Market has been doing and should be permitted to continue where it has been successful. Its proper location is Stage Fort Park.
John and Sandra Ronan
Gloucester