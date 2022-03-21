To the editor:
On behalf of the board of directors, staff and volunteers at SeniorCare, I would like to extend our sympathy to the Linquata family and to the staff and friends of The Gloucester House on the loss of Michael Linquata, a co-founder of The Gloucester House.
A veteran of World War II and the Battle of the Bulge, Mike was committed to serving his community. He managed this in many ways — including being a longtime member of the Gloucester Rotary, the Gloucester VFW Post, the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, and the North of Boston Tourist Council. In addition, he served on many local committees, commissions and boards.
SeniorCare is particularly thankful for Mike’s support of our Meals on Wheels home-delivered meals program. In the 1970s, Mike offered up the restaurant to provide a fund-raising opportunity for this essential nutrition program. Since that time, the Linquata family and Gloucester House staff have been extraordinarily generous, providing an annual community breakfast during the Valentine’s Day season. This annual event not only raised critical funds for the Meals on Wheels program, but helped to educate the community about the need for nutrition services for our older neighbors.
Thank you Mike, Lennie, Dottie, and the entire Gloucester House team for 45-plus years of support.
Scott Trenti, CEO
SeniorCare Inc.