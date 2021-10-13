I have known Jimmy Waddell for 40 years, first meeting him at the Old Sloop Church when Cam Borton was pastor, and then increasingly down at Pigeon Cove at his fine shack, which held so much of his life. He always had a great smile and welcomed me so genuinely. The striking photos of Apache helicopters and Huey gunships caught my eye, as did the plaque to Matt, his son.
Two weeks ago, thanks to a chance conversation at the Rockport Town Hall with Melanie Waddell, Jim's daughter, I learned that his service, a burial at sea, a spreading of his ashes, would take place on Sept. 27 just off of Granite Pier, between Pigeon Cove and Front Beach. She suggested that if I didn't want to bring my boat around, or couldn't, a great place to observe and be part of the ritual was Granite Pier. Or, anywhere in the world, to light a candle for Jimmy at 10 a.m. My wife and I were there before 10 on that gorgeous late September Sunday. I am so thankful that we were there. I have never experienced a more moving ritual that involved the passing of a unique human in my life.
Burials at sea, particularly on a long journey for fishing or commercial trade to Surinam or the East Indies, or on Navy and Coast Guard ships during war, seemed pretty wrenching or totally alone with a few words muttered or just plain grim to me. But Jimmy's service was not only a deeply moving event, it was an ancient ritual and was truly uplifting to my spirit and all whom I spoke with afterward. This was and is because of the ritual, but even more so because of the essence and character of this wonderful man and true blue American, and how he lived his life. To use a Cape Ann phrase and a Gloucester book title about those who fished off off Cape Ann, Jimmy is The Finest Kind.
For any of you who knew James Waddell, and were there at his service, I don't need to reiterate why you and I were so deeply touched, often to tears. He lived through the horror of Vietnam, a tail gunner and all that that entails; then he married his love and wife, Nancy, who was on the Fremantle Doctor that Sunday with his grandson, Aaden, and daughter, Melanie . Then then Nancy and Jimmy together survived Matt's terribly early and tragic death. Because of their grief and the desire to help others, they went on to found Cape Ann Big Brothers and Sisters. After serving his nation so thoroughly during the war, he became an air traffic controller and was fired by President Reagan. Jimmy struggled with many illnesses, several types of cancer, as well as a serious heart condition during his later life. He never complained, and he never ever lost his spirit. It was this spirit of helping others, caring for his community and his tremendously welcoming personality that is such fine model for families, for communities and each of us. A core and informing part of that essence was that outstanding grin and smile, how Scott Fitzgerald described Gatsby in "The Great Gatsby":
"He smiled understandingly -- much more than understandingly. It was one of those rare smiles with a quality of eternal reassurance in it, that you may come across four or five times in life. It understood you just as far as you wanted to be understood, believed in you as you would like to believe in yourself, and assured you that it had precisely the impression of you that, at your best, you hoped to convey." And Jimmy's smile was simpler, and more genuine, more decent kindness, regardless of color, religion and race or background.
His final years had so much creativity and result of learning and seeing opportunity: the mobile wind sculptures that I see all over Rockport; his locksmith skills (more than once he bailed me out by letting me in!); watching him rebuild a wrecked plane in Tommy Budrow's garage that later they flew. When I saw him at the another fine ritual on Memorial Day this year, only a few days before his death, he said his core values that he tried to live by summarized what he wanted to be remembered for: hope, kindness, empathy and democracy. And how this American demonstrated them with his family and his community, and his country! By chance my wife and I decided to attend the rich Memorial Day service this past May. It was without the bands and kids and outsiders, so it began in the cemetery with the color guard and officials and those who would speak. The only people there were the core of Rockport, the locals, the tribe that Sebastian Junger wrote about in "The Perfect Storm" and "War." Before the ceremony began, I asked a family member, Glenn, if Jimmy were coming and if he knew how he was doing. He smiled and told me that he was in the big shot "official looking car." I was thrilled to know that and I went over to the car and looked in. He beamed up at me from the passenger side with Melanie, the driver, Aadan, his grandson, and a familiar looking guy in the backseat whom I flippantly called the bodyguard. I held Jimmy's hand for four or five minutes and we talked about him and my awe as to how he dealt with all the struggles that I knew of, and done so with such grace and positivity. Melanie told me that he had some brain operation, and while he looked a bit frail and the skin tighter on his face than before, it was the same twinkle and lovely smile that I knew so well. Grace under pressure. And when I called Melanie a few days later to see when I might stop by, she told me that he was slipping away and that the time at the service on Memorial Day was probably the last time I would see him. It turned out to be so. He passed away a few days after that call, a week after Memorial Day.
I am so grateful to have know nJim for almost 40 years, and that I saw him once more on Memorial Day. The tribute to him last month on the ocean, that deeply powerful ritual with the playing of taps, the rifle salute, the spreading of the ashes along his trap line, the line of lobster and fishing boats coming out of and returning to Pigeon Cove, that is with me for the rest of my life! Deep peace of the running wave to you, Jim.
Laurie Hawkins
Gloucester