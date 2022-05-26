To the editor:
In a recent letter to the editor, councilors Gilman, Memhard and I were criticized for “failing to represent the people.” I won’t speak for my colleagues who are free to defend their own decisions, but I can assure the author that I believe I did in fact represent the people with my recent votes on the proposed zoning amendments. There seems to be a misguided notion at work here that the loudest voice, not necessarily the best argument, wins the day. Not so, at least not with me.
Unfortunately despite many opportunities for clarity and understanding of the issues, some groups and individuals persisted in perpetuating unsubstantiated arguments and “facts.” At worst there were ugly suggestions of conspiracy and corruption, some of which had a whiff of racism and classism. Despite determined efforts to dispel these false narratives, they remained a centerpiece of some of the most vocal opposition.
Even those who didn’t engage in these tactics sometimes expressed a murky understanding of what these particular amendments were trying to do. To be absolutely fair, many very clearly and respectfully articulated their objections even if I may have disagreed with their conclusions.
We also heard from those who supported these amendments. Had I voted against their positions, would it be equally fair to say that I was failing to represent them as well? On any given issue there will be those in favor and those opposed. Our job isn’t simply to take a straw poll and count the hands. If that were the job description, we wouldn’t need a council. If we added up all the people who registered support or opposition to these proposals, it would amount to barely a percent or two of all Gloucester voters, if that.
My job as a councilor is to understand the proposals to the best of my ability, ask questions until I’m satisfied that I understand the answers, speak with and hear from constituents to understand their concerns and perspectives, mull all that over and come to a position that I can substantively defend as I cast my one of nine votes.
Other councilors have their priorities and methods of guiding their votes. I make no judgement on how they come to their conclusions, but I hope that we would agree that we are all representing our constituents to the best of our abilities.
Jason Grow
City councilor at-large
Gloucester