To the editor:
Last night my husband and I walked across the street from the Halyard, the “tenement with granite countertops” ("Letter: City needs smart growth options," Seth Goldfine, Sept. 28) where we live, to watch our favorite kindergartner learn the rudiments of football on the Green Street Playground. We joined his parents and grandparents from Magnolia and East Gloucester, respectively, in watching those little guys run around. I also reconnected with someone with whom I worked at City Hall decades ago. No “meaningful connection to the city,” Mr. Goldfine asserts.
Earlier in the day I joined a longtime friend who now lives in our building in welcoming another friend to have lunch on the patio behind our lovely clubhouse. Like us, my friend and her husband lived in another part of Gloucester for many years and chose to move to the Halyard. We picked up takeout from Firing Up, our neighborhood pizza-plus restaurant, thus supporting a local business deliciously.
No “meaningful connection to the city?”
One recent day, as I pulled into our complex, with its “acres of parked cars,” I waved to another neighbor as she headed out to Commercial Street where she runs the local Democratic headquarters.
No “meaningful connection to the city?”
This morning a wonderful young man who lives upstairs from us picked up our dog for a romp in the woods while I fulfill my weekly volunteer stint at The Grace Center. (And should our pup decide to roll in the dirt, as he has been known to do, I can hose him off in the “silly” dog wash area. How terrible is that?)
And on Saturday night, the YMCA of the North Shore will hold its annual gala at the sparkling new Glen T. MacLeod YMCA right next door to the Halyard. Hundreds of people from across Cape Ann and beyond will attend, including my husband and me. I served on the Steering Committee to raise money for the new Y and was also a long-time board member so it will be an especially meaningful celebration for us. And the best part is that we will walk to the event in two minutes.
No ”meaningful connection to the city?” Really?
Human beings live here, Mr. Goldfine, all kinds of human beings, all ages, all economic levels, an ethnically and racially diverse community. Many of us are doing what we can to contribute to the life of the city. Elitist thinking like yours does nothing to advance the notion that Gloucester should be a place for everyone to live and thrive. Try knowing what you’re talking about next time.
Carolyn Stewart,
Gloucester