To the editor:
I am writing this letter to comment on the March 30 article “‘CODA’ a win for America’s oldest seaport.”
I am a 19-year-old college student and I have been a Gloucester resident all my life. Seeing Gloucester being represented in “CODA” was exciting to watch. Being from a fishing family, I was proud to see my heritage being shown and acknowledged. Reading Sian Heder (the writer/director of “CODA”) thanking Gloucester in a quote in this article brought a big smile to my face.
Gloucester has been the main location of many movies, but “CODA” has been the biggest success. “The Perfect Storm” was another great film based in Gloucester that won many awards. “Wicked Tuna” is a reality television show based in Gloucester that follows fishing vessels. All of these projects make me proud to say that I am from America’s oldest seaport.
In the future, I would love to see more representation of the fishing industry in Hollywood. It is a profession that is not talked about enough. I enjoyed the quotes in this article. Hearing from the director of the film and the mayor of Gloucester really gave me insight into how and why the movie was made and the impact it had on the community of Gloucester Massachusetts.
Emma Saputo
Gloucester