To the editor:
There is a historical marker on 127A in Rockport that documents a history of Samuel de Chaplain, a French colonizer coming ashore and encountering the Indigenous Peoples. The sign reads:
“Due East from here on July 16, 1606 the Sieur de Monts sent Samuel de Champlain ashore to parley with some Indians. They danced for him and traced an outline map of Massachusetts Bay. These French explorers named this promontory, the Cape of Islands.”
As a student of sociology I have a hard time with the phrase “danced for him.” It perpetuates the colonizers narrative that the Indigenous people were here to service the colonizer. They danced FOR him.
Maybe these indigenous people did dance for these French colonizers. They were most likely trading animal pelts, and maybe this was part of the Wampanoag or Pennacook’s ritual. But this sign is written in English and in the context of colonization, so it sounds demeaning.
This Indigenous People’s Day, and the rest of the year, I am thinking about how we as white settlers can change how we use language to tell history.
I am studying how to listen to the land to tell history. In doing so, I made an organic paint of ash, and plant matter, and wrote on the rocks by this sign “They did not dance for him.” The Indigenous people are not here to serve us, in fact we are indebted to them.
Hannah Krieger