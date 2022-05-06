To the editor:
I am writing to support Jonathan Ring as Rockport’s next town clerk. Jonathan is a lifelong Rockport resident with a passion for service. He loves his communitym as demonstrated by his attendance at every Town Meeting. I have known Jonathan for many years and have observed his work ethic, his passion, and the tenacity he brings to each task. I’ve also observed, on many occasions, Jonathan’s in-depth knowledge of both town and state laws and associated regulations.
Jonathan previously served as chairman of the Rockport Housing Authority for three years and fought hard to get the Housing Authority tenants resources and funds to support affordable housing for those most in need. Jonathan stepped-up and spoke out passionately at the Town Meeting in support of community preservation funds for desperately needed roof replacements at the RHA Kitefield Road residences. And when it mattered most Jonathan lobbied our state senator for pandemic relief and vaccine distribution for the elderly at the Millbrook Park housing complex. Furthermore, Jonathan during his time on the housing authority board promoted election opportunities for tenants to serve on the housing board so that they could take part in decisions that directly affect their lives. In a true demonstration of leadership Jonathan effectively managed the complexities of the hiring process for the Housing Authority’s first director in many years.
Finally, Jonathan has also demonstrated his commitment to the residents of Rockport by previously serving on the Rockport Historical District Commission, and the Board of Registrar of Voters. It is great to be able to vote for someone who has such an in-depth knowledge of town and state government, and who has volunteered a great deal of his time to support his community, and who has always been a fair-minded person. Jonathan Ring will be getting my vote on May 10. Would you please join me in voting for Jonathan Ring for Rockport town clerk on May 10.
Mike Boucher
Rockport