To the editor:
Heraclitus, a Greek philosopher, is quoted as saying “change is the only constant in life.” I’m a firm believer in term limitation to give more people a chance to be effective. Therefore, it is time for change. I am proud to know and have a great respect for Jonathan Ring.
He is a lifelong resident of Rockport and has proven himself by his involvement in politics and community issues. Please take the time to contact Jonathan yourself and see if he resonates with you before making your decision for Rockport town clerk. You might find that you have more in common with him than you think.
He is a proud American, server for citizen involvement in town government, interested in improving election accountability, interested in transparency in federal, state and local statutes and more. He is kind, honest and direct.
You may just find a friend in Jonathan Ring if you take the time to know him. Use discernment and no matter who you vote for please be kind.
Fatima M. Heath
Rockport