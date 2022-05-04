To the editor:
I believe Jonathan Ring is the best choice for Rockport town clerk.
As a lifelong resident from an immigrant and working class family, he learned the ethic of hard work from his parents. His mother settled here from Portugal and worked at Gorton’s as a fish packer for 30 years. His father developed several small businesses and taught the value of being a good provider for the family.
Jonathan stands out in his family for having developed an interest in political work, focused on serving and bettering Rockport. He has volunteered his time and run for several town offices, leading to him serve on the Housing Authority Board, where he was able to better the lives of low-income residents. He shepherded the use of Community Preservation Committee funds to do needed roof repairs and worked with the commonwealth to make COVID vaccines available. Other contributions were made as a member of the Historical Commission and the Board of Registrars, the group that oversees our elections. His business experience, in management and customer service, will guide him as he considers ways to streamline, upgrade and improve the services provided by the town clerk’s office.
During this campaign he spent every day off from work and all his vacation time meeting with voters. He has gone door to door to meet as many residents as he can, to introduce himself and give them a chance to get to know him. This is the kind of personal connection he will bring to the town clerk position. Jonathan is interested in finding out what we need, so he can address any barriers to participating in town government or accessing needed services and information. He has clearly demonstrated that he is committed to serving our town!
Jonathan Ring has my vote and I hope you will consider giving him yours on May 10.
Bea Reardon
Rockport