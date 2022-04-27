To the editor:
Samuel W. Coulbourn has written in support of Melanie Waddell for Rockport Town Clerk (“Waddell would make a fine town clerk,” April 20), noting that, “Americans everywhere have seen Republican majority state legislatures working night and day to install partisan secretaries of state and to every way grease the state and local machinery to produce ‘appropriate’ results.” (Since secretaries of state are elected in the 47 States where they serve, we are not sure how they are being “installed.”) He then goes on to link Jonathan Ring, the other candidate for town clerk, with this implied manipulation of elections.
Unfortunately, Mr. Coulbourn may not realize he has displayed a prejudicial attitude to his fellow Rockporters who are Republicans, based on his assumptions about the workings of Republicans in other states, and in no way has linked his concerns of possible corruption in other states to Mr. Ring. His comment, “Would you elect a bunny to be in charge of the town lettuce supply” may seem amusing, but it is also dismissive and doesn’t not provide any information by which to actually compare the two candidates for town clerk.
Possibly something that Mr. Coulbourn and Gloucester Daily Times readers are not aware of is that Jonathan Ring discovered that Rockport was not in compliance with election oversight as provided in MGL Chapter 54, section 12, regarding appointment of election workers. Mr. Ring spent many months working with our current town clerk and the Board of Selectmen, and finally the town’s attorney, to come to a resolution for moving forward to compliance for the 2022 mid-term elections this fall (but not the upcoming municipal elections in May). Neither our town clerk nor Ms. Waddell, in her position as assistant town clerk, was aware that procedures in place for years did not fulfill the state statute.
Mr. Ring is a person guided by fairness and integrity, who would not abuse his position as overseer of our local elections. He is, in fact, working with our town to improve our ability to be assured of fair and transparent elections. He has other ideas for improving access and customer service for Rockporters who use services at Town Hall, as well as to begin to comply with MGL Chapter 51, to assist high school seniors to register to vote and to understand ways in which they can participate in the political discourse in our town. Mr. Ring will bring attention to detail, excellent customer service skills, focus on following all election laws, and a fresh look to improve the services provided by our town clerk.
Bob and Linda Meditz
Rockport