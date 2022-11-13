To the editor:
This morning I read your article that begins: "A Gloucester mother will have a tale to tell her newborn son when he is older" ("Gloucester paramedics make roadside delivery," Nov. 4). The article goes on to tell of Gloucester paramedics delivering a baby by the side of the road about one mile short of Beverly Hospital. For me the story was a bit different.
The mother would have made it to the hospital for delivery if Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester still had a maternity ward. However Beth Israel Lahey does not offer that service in Gloucester, only in Beverly. At that, it only supports a hospital delivery and is about to close its birthing center. I doubt that Beth Israel Lahey thinks of itself as anti-Cape Ann or anti-woman, just entirely pro-profit.
Bonnie Quint Kaplan,
Rockport