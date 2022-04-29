To the editor:
As the Rockport Town Clerk, I am writing this to set the record straight. In an April 27 letter to the editor endorsing a candidate for town clerk in the upcoming election (“Ring would be a town clerk with integrity”), Bob and Linda Meditz stated, “Neither our town clerk nor Ms. Waddell … was aware that procedures in place for years did not fulfill the state statue.” I question if the Meditzes read the law they were referring too, because if they had they would have realized that the town clerk was indeed following the law.
The law states “The chairman of the town committee of each political party may, not later than June first in each year, file with the registrars a list of enrolled members of such party who desire appointment as election officers.” Mr. Ring, as the chairman of the Republican Town Committee since 2017, has never filed a list of potential election workers until June 4, 2021, when he emailed me a list of names. For that matter, Mr. Ring was on the Board of Registrars from 2014 until May 2016 when he resigned and never questioned how election workers were appointed. He certainly had the authority to change things at that time and chose not to.
The law further states that “In the event that the selectmen fail to appoint such election officers on or before August fifteenth, the board of registrars of voters shall forthwith appoint said officers.” Since no letters or lists were written in compliance with the law, the law further states, “… if neither the state nor town chairman shall have filed such lists, the selectmen may appoint as election officers registered voters in the commonwealth, except as otherwise provided in this section and recommended by the town clerk, who in the opinion of the selectmen, are qualified to act as such.” I have always acted with integrity and in accordance with the law.
Patricia E. Brown
Town Clerk
Rockport