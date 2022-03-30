To the editor:
Sandy Bay Historical Society and Museums Inc. (SBHS) in Rockport turns 100 years old in just a few years. Thanks to the generosity of a local family and the efforts of several board members, our nonprofit organization feels like we now have the opportunity of a lifetime — room to expand.
The property next door to SBHS museum, 1 Granite St. became available to purchase from the heirs of the George Sears estate. With the museum’s desperate need for additional display space, office space and storage space, this opportunity for adjacent expansion in the future may never happen again. So with special thanks to Cathie Hayes, George’s daughter, SBHS now owns 1 Granite St.
Ahead of us are years of thoughtful planning and fundraising that will be required before the dream can be completed. After a thorough professional inspection was conducted, the existing structure has been found to be unsafe and in a very run-down condition. Therefore it has been determined that the house must be removed to make space for the future.
We are thankful to everyone in the community that helped us secure space for Sandy Bay Historical Society to continue to collect, preserve and share our local history with all of you.
Randy M. Saville
President
Sandy Bay Historical Society
Rockport