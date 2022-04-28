To the editor:
It was with horror that I read the April 20 letter to the editor, “Waddell would make a fine town clerk.”
It drenched our local politics with national poison, introduced partisan hate and irrelevant issues for no purpose other than to smear a candidate by making “Republican” seem a dirty word. Considering the heart of government is local control, this was a heart attack.
The issues mentioned in the letter are national election issues where Republicans and Democrats have sharply divided: identification cards to vote and non-citizen automatic registration to vote upon gaining a drivers license. Think about it… Is that even our debate? We do expect our clerk to make sure the voter, citizen or not, is who they say they are, that they live in Rockport and if in doubt, to ask for a photo ID.
I can attest to the phenomenal ability of Jonathan Ring to juggle multiple issues keeping them separate and accurate with all their attendant details. It was Jonathan who caught our election error. We are not properly staffed.
There needs to be equal numbers of staffers appointed by their respective town committees. It seems Republicans have been short-changed all along and their appointing authority usurped. Jonathan did take the issue to our clerk, nothing changed. I have seen nothing from candidate Wardell about rectifying the issue.
I did see candidate Wardell mimic Jonathan’s thought for dog registrations by computer or mail. “I have been researching it. It will be in the mailing April 1” she said. Well, it wasn’t in my mail! Town clerk does have to have a respect for the law: implement it, follow it, enforce it and represent it honestly to the Community.
Candidate Wardell looks good in the shadow of clerk Brown but this lettuce patch needs a real rabbit in it, someone more like Peter. We need Jonathan.
Vote Jonathan Ring for town clerk on May 10.
Ellen Canavan
Rockport