To the editor:
During public comments at the end of the Oct. 5 Rockport Board of Selectmen’s meeting, I tried to voice my concerns about the dangers of global warming causing sea rise and ocean storm surges at Long Beach because selectmen had again approved the rebuilding of a small Long Beach cottage into a 2½-story mansion at the edge of the sea.
Chairman Don Campbell rudely cut me off immediately and would not let me speak on this. He said he was not going to stop anyone from rebuilding their house. It does not matter to Campbell or other selectmen that Rockport taxpayers have to pay for repairing the old seawall to protect these cottages just like we pay for all Long Beach maintenance. This seawall was built to protect one-story small cottages. A new seawall is estimated to cost $39 million and taxpayers will be paying for it if we do not elect selectmen who understand that at Long Beach, global warming sea rise and ocean storm surges are here to stay and a storm will eventually destroy the Long Beach houses.
What I wanted to say to the selectmen is that to protect Rockport taxpayers a clause has to be written into the Long Beach leases that due to global warming causing sea rise and dangerous ocean storms that tenants lease Long Beach land at their own risk and the town is not responsible if the seawall fails and their houses are destroyed. The selectmen have done nothing to protect the taxpayers from tenant lawsuits if the seawall fails while letting tenants rebuild houses so big and crowded together that they are almost touching each other.
Long Beach flooding risks from ocean storms are not only to the leaseholders’ houses but to houses like mine on Thatcher Road and any houses in the area that have wetlands abutting the tidal pool behind the Long Beach houses. Over the years, due to the seawall and sea rise, this tidal pool keeps growing larger. Selectman Campbell would not let me explain my concern that the seawall is now causing more ocean water to be directed into the tidal pool and this is threatening flooding of Thatcher Road and all year-round houses in the area. This is happening now, not in the future, but our present selectmen refuse to recognize the cost to all Rockport residents that building up Long Beach is going to have on our town.
Rockport is almost an island town. It is crucial that our voters start electing selectmen who believe in the science of global warming so we know they will work to protect year-round residents living near the coast instead of only protecting their Long Beach special interest group of out-of-town, seasonal leaseholders. Next year during elections, we need residents who believe in global warming dangers to run for selectman instead of continuing to keep electing the same selectmen who do not have the sense to see that climate change is now a real and present danger to Rockport.
Carole Cooke
Rockport