To the editor:
Rockport New Year's Eve returned after two years of COVID-19 cancellations, and it was a rousing success! More than 1,600 people gathered in downtown Rockport to celebrate the arrival of 2023.
This event is for the Cape Ann community, but it is also by the community, and many organizations and individuals contributed to make the event possible.
We thank major sponsors Cape Ann Savings Bank, Institution for Savings, Mass Cultural Council, Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, Applied Materials Foundation, Rockport Cultural Council, José the Painter, Folly Cove Fine Arts, The Cove at Rockport, Wolf Hill Home and Garden Center, Olson Law Office, and the Rockport United Methodist Church.
We thank the 56 other businesses and individuals who donated.
We thank Rockport Music, Rockport Art Association and Museum, Spiran Lodge, Fish Shack Restaurant, Brackett's Oceanview Restaurant, St. Mary's Episcopal Church, the Unitarian Universalist Society, and the First Congregational Church for allowing us the use of their spaces as performance venues.
We thank Rockport Music for providing their staff.
We thank the 12 local businesses that sold buttons and distributed brochures.
We thank the Town of Rockport for allowing the use of Community House and the library as performance venues and for providing police details; the Rockport Fire Department for the midnight ball drop; and the Rockport Police Department for ensuring public safety.
We thank the volunteers who set up, greeted attendees, broke down, and cleaned.
Finally, we thank all who attended, participated enthusiastically, and made the evening another wonderful community celebration.
Geof Lyon,
President of Rockport New Year’s Eve Inc.