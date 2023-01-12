To the editor:
Next week, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Rockport voters will have the opportunity to vote on 15 warrant articles at Special Town Meeting. These warrant articles will significantly update and improve the zoning bylaws in the town.
The vast majority of the proposed changes in these articles had previously been voted at Special Town Meeting on May 16, 2022, where they had all been in one warrant article. The warrant article did not receive the requisite two-thirds vote. By separating the amendments into 15 separate warrant articles, each requiring a separate vote, the Planning Board seeks to lessen the potential for confusion during the voting. Last October, the Planning Board held a second public hearing on these proposed amendments to again give residents the opportunity to air their views.
Below is a summary of the 15 warrant articles to be considered on Jan. 18 (Articles A-C are unrelated to zoning).
Article D reorganizes and renumbers the numbering of the zoning bylaws. There are no substantive changes in Article D.
Article E contains an updated Statement of Purpose at the beginning of the bylaws. It is more detailed than the current statement and does not substantively change the zoning.
Article F updates the definitions of words that appear throughout the bylaws. It adds new definitions for activities that were not covered by the existing bylaw, updates existing definitions to better reflect the intent of the bylaw or to clarify language, and eliminates archaic language. For example, there are new definitions for “hazardous waste” and “hazardous materials.” The definition of “gross floor area” has been changed to eliminate a constant source of confusion and a diagram is now used to illustrate the concept. Archaic phrases such as “cottage colony” have been eliminated, and wholesale sections of the definitions referring to the Water Supply Protection Overlay District have been eliminated from the general definitions and moved to the Water Supply Protection Overlay District section.
Article G is a renumbering of the section dealing with Nonconforming Buildings and Uses and the elimination of the language relating to a “cottage colony.” There are no substantive changes to zoning in Article G.
Article H contains minor changes to the section that establishes the various zoning districts. There are no substantive changes to zoning in Article H.
Article I contains changes to the “Permitted Uses in Zoning Districts” section. It designates whether special permits are issued by the Zoning Board of Appeals or the Planning Board. The only substantive change in Article I is to allow by special permit only new town homes and multiple dwelling units with a maximum of four units in the R zoning district
Article J makes several changes to the Area and Dimension Regulations of the Bylaw. It eliminates provisions governing the size of internal retail or commercial spaces, the need for rest rooms in those spaces, and the need for a special permit to have a retail or commercial space above the first floor. These topics are adequately covered by the State Building Code. An amendment to the Schedule of Area and Dimensions reduces from 15,000 to 10,000 the minimum lot size for a two-family dwelling in the R District, the same minimum lot size for single family dwellings. Setbacks and front and side yard requirements are the same as they are for single-family dwellings. Finally, Article J clarifies how building height and half story height are calculated.
Article K reorganizes the existing Parking Requirements in an easy to read table at the beginning of the section. It allows for the reduction of required parking spaces by allowing the Planning Board to approve of “shared parking spaces.” In other words, a parking space may be used for commercial purposes during the day but for residential purposes at night. Article K allows for a reduction in the number of allotted parking spaces. This can be implemented by either the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) or Planning Board depending on the number of spaces involved. Article K is not tied to the previously approved Transit Oriented Village Overlay District around the train station. It applies to all new or modified parking areas. Bottom line: It allows for smaller parking lots and less paving.
Article L. These are the “Special Regulations” in the Zoning Bylaw covering a variety of uses not amenable to inclusion in other parts of the zoning bylaws. The “trailer” definition has been updated and the storage of home trailers is limited to a period of 30 days. The obsolete provisions relating to microwave antennae have been deleted. The provision prohibiting an on-site sewage system servicing one lot has been deleted because of a possible conflict with the Open Space Residential Development Section. The Housing Balance requirements for low- and moderate-income households has a six or more unit development threshold. Personal Wireless Service Facilities has been removed because it is consolidated in the definition section.
Article M is a rewrite of the Water Supply Protection Overlay District (“WSPOD”). It was rewritten for several reasons. First, the current provisions have so many different “zones” that they create significant confusion as to how to interpret them. Many of these zones do not appear on the town zoning map which makes them unenforceable. Second, the current zoning allows the ZBA to alter the boundaries of the water supply protection overlay district. According to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) alteration of the water supply area boundaries by the ZBA is unlawful. Third, the existing language of the WSPOD conflicts with the underlying zoning and is in fact less protective. The proposed new language tracks the DEP regulations and has been approved by the MassDEP. The water supply protections are tightened. Fourth, under the amendment there would be five water supply protection zones, there is greater protection to the water supply than in the existing provisions, and the zoning map has been altered to show all five water supply protection zones.
Article N. There are several changes to the Coastal Flood Plain District bylaw. This bylaw concerns building in areas of the town designated as special flood hazard areas. The changes would reduce allowed construction in a flood hazard area. They would eliminate the permitting of new construction on lots of a half an acre or less that are surrounded by existing buildings in areas that are below the Base Flood Elevation.
Article O concerns the bylaw in existing section XI concerning large-scale solar panel installations. The definitions have been moved to the Definitions section of the bylaw and minor editing changes have been made. There are no substantive changes in this article.
Article P concerns existing Section XIII, Removal and Filling In. A proposed change would eliminate from a special permit exemption those landfills operated by the Town of Rockport. The Town no longer operates landfills. Other changes are not substantive.
Article Q slightly modifies the Site Plan Review Bylaw provisions. The definitions have been moved to the Definitions section of the bylaw. Under the amendments, going forward, an approved site plan must be filed with the Essex County Registry of Deeds to become effective with a certification from the town clerk that no litigation has been filed. Several minor changes have been made to clear up inconsistencies.
Article R makes important changes to the enforcement provisions of the zoning bylaw. The building inspector, the zoning enforcement agent, says that these changes are long overdue. He fully supports them. Article R creates a procedure allowing anyone to file a written request that the building inspector investigate an alleged violation of the zoning law. The building inspector is then required to investigate the complaint within 14 days of receipt. If the building inspector finds a violation, the owner and/or occupant of the property are then notified in writing and have a reasonable time to remedy the violation. If the violation continues, the building inspector may institute a civil enforcement action in which the potential penalty is $300 for each day the violation continues. This new language would be an important addition to the zoning bylaw because presently the building inspector has no civil enforcement authority. Other changes proposed by Article R are minor stylistic changes.
The Planning Board believes these substantive changes are necessary and long overdue.
Jason Shaw
Chairman
Rockport Planning Board