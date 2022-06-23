To the editor,
Gordon College and other religious schools that have discriminatory policies have no place in our public schools.
Recently, Rockport’s seventh grade was scheduled to go to a field trip to Gordon College in Wenham. As a former evangelical, I remember the strict bylaws that Gordon has against “homosexual practices.” It lumps these in with “theft and drunkenness.” Since leaving the evangelical church, I’ve educated myself about the harm that these bylaws have, particularly on youth.
My daughter, who is in the seventh grade, wanted to defend herself and her fellow LGBTQ+ friends. She was concerned that some would be “dead-named” and not feel welcomed in that environment.
I am proud to say that the Rockport School Committee was receptive and empathetic to our concerns. We both discussed how vital acceptance and support are for LGBTQ+ youth and that lives were at stake because of the high depression/suicide rates for LGBTQ+ youth. The field trip was canceled and another venue was found!
My hope is that no student will ever have to go to a place that makes them feel shame or guilt for who they are. Massachusetts law protects our students from discrimination based on sexuality and gender identity. We have to watch for programs like “La Vida — Adventure Learning” which are disguised as leadership programs, but are in fact governed by the same bylaws as Gordon College. I’m proud of Rockport Public Schools for making the right decision and hope all public schools do the same to protect our children.
Stephen Hopkins.
Rockport