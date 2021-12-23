To the editor:
With a one-day weather delay for the first time in history, this year’s 76th annual Rockport Christmas pageant was held on Sunday, Dec. 19, drawing dozens of participants and a large crowd of onlookers.
A joyful celebration that couldn’t have been accomplished without the generous time and talent of the following group of individuals. I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who helped us bring this tradition safely back to downtown Rockport.
Thank you to the fabulous Bill Elwell and his crew for the hours they donate to the set-up and take down of the manger. To Sharon McDonald and her staff at Willoughby’s of Rockport for housing our sound system. To our narrator, Mike Costello; music and sound coordinators, Art and Michael Bevilaqua and Kristina Martin. For their electrical genius, Bruce Rowell and Kirk Keating. For the beautiful costumes, Linda Hogan.
Our miniature horses were courtesy of Eric and Julie Hutchins. And special thank you to the Rockport Police Department, Peter Webber and Jay Smith. And for their physical strength and tireless support, the Nicholas family and Dave Rash.
I also want to thank the Gloucester Daily Times for their great coverage of this beloved event. And to Cape Ann Savings for their generous donation.
Until next year, we extend our warmest wishes for a safe, happy and healthy New Year.
Pat Alto
2021 Rockport Christmas Pageant Director