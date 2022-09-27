To the editor:
In light of the late Ginny Hale’s passing, I propose that the town of Rockport implement a program that has worked in small towns across Morris County, New Jersey, called “We slow down in our town.”
As I walked to place flowers at the site where Ginny was tragically killed in the Railroad Avenue crosswalk, I myself almost got hit crossing Broadway, mere feet from the police station. I am not the only one. Many other walkers in town have had near misses, especially at Five Corners and crossing near the Baptist church park. There are many, many people — too many people —speeding down Broadway.
The New Jersey program is spearheaded by the local police, and I hope to be in touch with the chief of the Rockport Police Department to see if this simple but effective program, a collaboration between the police and residents, might be a good fit for our town, and prevent future tragedies. I was a good friend of Ginny’s and I would hate for her death to be in vain.
Rockport needs to keep its residents safe.
Jessica Hunt,
Rockport