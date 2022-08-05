To the editor:
Lots of people work hard in the spring to clean their garden beds, but fail to pull the weeds up from their roots. These people feverishly tear or cut the weeds at ground level, only to be disappointed come summertime once the weeds are back.
It seems to me, we treat our societal challenges in a similar way. For instance, the issue of abortion inevitably reaches the forefront of our debates on a perennial basis. Sure we can pass laws, but nothing has been done to address the reasons why women feel they have no option. The root of the problem has its origin in pain and it’s easy to ignore someone else’s pain. No little girl dreams of one day having an abortion. Something happens along the way and therein lies the real problem.
Unfortunately, I think we do this a lot with our societal problems, e.g. homelessness, public education, etc. We make lawful declarations and declare mission accomplished, before even addressing the problem.
It’s hard to pull up the weeds from their roots. Sometimes glass is in the soil and we get cut. Other times there are rocks in the way that need persistence to unearth, but the end result is greater than the sum effort. Sometimes I’m able to weed the garden of my own life. Other times, I lack courage and settle. Maybe, we can encourage each other to pull our weeds up from their roots.
Marc Bolcome,
Gloucester