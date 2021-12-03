To the editor:
There continue to be inaccuracies reported about the Atlantic Path. The erosion at the blocked section at 33-37 Phillips Ave. is not due to people walking there as they have for over 100 years. The path shows no signs of erosion. The erosion on the northeastern side of 33-37 only started after the hardscaping of the area to build the stone wall at 37. Natural rocks were moved and the vegetation was disturbed, causing gravelly dirt to run down the rocks toward the ocean. Then the owners planted evergreens directly on the historic path to block walkers. This forced walkers to step on the native vegetation on the ocean side that holds that whole section together which is counter-intuitive if erosion prevention is the goal.
There is concern that the lower rocks where the owners tried to reroute walkers is the gift as the selectmen mentioned this as the “compromise that will make both sides happy” earlier in the 1 1/2 years of negotiations. Photos and comments that have been posted on Rockport Stuff weekly by Nina Story and others clearly demonstrate that the lower rocks are unacceptable as an alternative as they are neither as safe or accessible as the historic path. We do not need to be “gifted” the lower rocks. Anyone with a fishing line in their pocket can cross these rocks.
I invite the Board of Selectmen to join us this Sunday at 10 a.m. behind the Emerson to walk the historic path and hear our concerns.
Jane O’Maley
Rockport