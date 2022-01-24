To the editor:
Salt Island just off the coast of Good Harbor Beach is a cherished element of the Cape Ann landscape, but it is much more than idyllic scenery. It is an inherent component of the surrounding ecosystem consisting of salt march, dunes, barrier beach, intertidal flats, the rocky intertidal zone and the open ocean. As such, it acts as an anchor for the area’s native biodiversity, including native coastal flora, seasonal and permanent finfish populations, shellfish beds monitored and enhanced by the local shellfish warden, and a great variety and abundance of resident, migratory and wintering birds.
These values are now threatened by the plans of new owners to construct a semi-permanent fence (already partially installed in the island’s coastal bank) and to introduce a herd of goats with the ostensible purpose of eradication poison ivy from the property. Among the probable negative results of this concept are:
Habitat destruction. Goats browse not only on leaves of all plants but on their woody parts, e.g., stems, bark and roots. Thus, the likely result of the proposed introduction is the partial or wholesale destruction of the island’s natural vegetation, with obvious consequences for wildlife as well as the aesthetic qualities of the island.
Erosion. As bare earth is exposed once the vegetative cover is removed by the goats, the island’s thin soil will rapidly erode, leaving the island a rocky desert and polluting the surrounding coastal waters.
Pollution. In addition to erosion, goat urine and feces will alter soil chemistry, introduce non-native plants, and pollute the island’s freshwater wetlands and nearby shellfish beds and inshore waters.
Aesthetics. The unnecessarily large, pressure-treated fence posts that have been bolted into the granite coastal bank are already a detriment to the national beauty of the island.
The owners have submitted a request for determination of applicability to the Gloucester Conservation Commission but have been granted multiple continuances of their hearing since the initial submission in early June.
Members of the citizens group Save Salt Island have requested that the Conservation Commission end the continuances and conduct a fair and open hearing without delay.
You can learn more Salt Island, the citizens group Save Salt Island and what you can do to help protect the island at www.savesaltisland.com and www.facebook.com/savesaltisland.
Jayne F. Knott
Save Salt Island
Gloucester