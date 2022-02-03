To the editor:
The flagpole standing in Newburyport’s Market Square proclaims to be the main boom of the Gertrude L. Thebaud.
Having “made the Arctic Circle,” it bears a plaque dedicated to Comm. Donald MacMillan.
Born in Provincetown, Rear Adm. Donald B. MacMillan was the last surviving member of Robert E. Peary’s expedition to the North Pole. In the days of wind ships and dogsleds, Commander MacMillan made at least 30 trips to the far north ... but why Newburyport and why the Thebaud?
Built in Essex by Arthur D. Story, the Gertrude L. Thebaud is perhaps the most famous fishing and racing schooner to ever sail out of Gloucester.
Despite having been edged out three races to two in a comeback match by the Novi schooner Bluenose, every schoolkid in Gloucester can still beam with pride, feeling a connection to greatness over “our schooner, the Gertrude Thebaud.”
Most even know where her captain, Ben Pine, has been resting in peace, beneath a stately slab of Cape Ann granite, for these many years.
The wooden flagpole in Market Square has stood proudly since 1938; its tour of duty must be nearing an end.
And so, Newburyport, let us call upon the (City Council) and our new mayor to begin the process of replacing the Market Square flagpole.
Would it not be an inspiring gesture, and a tribute to the legacy of Commander Donald B. MacMillan, for the city of Newburyport to reach across the bay and return the main boom of the Gertrude L. Thebaud to the city of Gloucester?
This neighborly gesture at a time when we need every neighborly gesture that we can find would be as they say in Gloucester, the “finest kind.”
It is high time to return the Thebaud to home port.
C. Peter Erickson
Plum Island