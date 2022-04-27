To the editor:
Congrats on your win, Mayor Verga!
My husband and I are both elderly on low, fixed incomes. We have owned our home for 33 years. We are assessed at $1,114,000 currently. We are very worried that we will be forced to sell our home (that we love) due to the ever-increasing tax burden.
We feel that low-income seniors should be exempt or at least partially exempt from the increase in taxes from the Veterans School project and the upcoming sewer treatment project.
We are sure that there are many people in Gloucester who earn much more than we do and own homes assessed at $500,000 or $600,000 who have an ability to pay but do not have to based on this system of taxation.
The assessors office informed us that this is a state level change/decision so we are bringing this to you with the hopes that you will take it to the state representatives.
We believe that this is a very important issue and we hope that you believe it is too.
Sincerely,
Jann Taylor
Edward Greenburg
Gloucester