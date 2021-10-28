To the editor:
As a Registered Nurse and a health care worker who has practiced on Cape Ann and beyond for a total of 24 years, I have encountered people of all stripes who have come up against a wall trying to make sense of the health care system. Try as I did to help them, I came up against walls, too.
Fortunately for all of us, there was always one caring advocate who knew exactly how to steer people in the right direction. Anyone in the local human services network could simply refer people to Sefatia Romeo Theken to help them put the puzzle together. This was years before she became mayor. To this day, she volunteers at the Rose Baker Senior Center as a certified SHINE (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone) Medicare counselor. She helps with open enrollment and making sure Gloucester’s senior citizens and residents with disabilities are receiving adequate health benefits. This is one of our Mayor’s many unexpected and admirable talents.
As a nurse, I value Sefatia’s devotion to strengthening the health and well-being of Gloucester and everyone in it. It’s time for us to step up for her as she has for us and re-elect her on Nov. 2.
Jennifer A. Holmgren, RN
At-large city councilor
Gloucester