To the Editor,
Apparently, it’s not enough to chastise those with opposing views. We now see our local cancel culture crucifying one who is merely passing along information to ensure the opinions of both sides are being heard. Case in point: Jamie O’Hara, one of the only City Council members with enough spine to admit that, like a coin, discussion has two sides. He is being tarred and feathered by those on the left that only accept one point of view — theirs.
Jamie is doing his job, period! He’s allowing the recent proposed changes to the zoning bylaws be subjected to sunlight. He’s trying to let the residents of Gloucester see the pros and cons to the proposed changes. What’s his reward for this? He’s been labeled a spreader of misinformation, which is rapidly becoming a capital offense.
I listened to the Ward 5 Zoom meeting with the talking heads who, by their own admission, swore these proposed changes were designed to help Gloucester residents build apartments to existing buildings to house their elderly parents or the budding young families of their sons and daughters. They painfully explained the complexities of the current permitting process and the ever-escalating permitting costs. By simply easing lot restrictions and increasing height regulations, Mom and Dad will have a place to live with their extended family. They then live happily ever after, or so the fairy tale goes. The facts of this issue, from my vantage point, gives developers from Gloucester and out of town an additional green light to overpopulate our city without the input of abutters or concerned residents. No longer will they need to get variances to raise the height of their gross structures to accommodate two-, three-, or four-unit condo complexes.
The proposed zoning amendments in no way make the process easier for the average family in Gloucester. If this was the actual purpose, the zoning board would request a simplification of the ordinances and a reduction in the fees, none of which has even been suggested.
As they say, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. A property on Essex Avenue near my home just went under contract for a ridiculous price. Time will tell if an elderly couple or young family made the offer knowing the dwelling needs a complete makeover or if a developer made the deal to rip down the old, eclectic home to install a hideous duplex with multiple units in the $400,000 range in the name of low-income housing. My bet is on the latter!
Glen Bresnahan
Gloucester