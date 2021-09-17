To the editor:
I almost got hit by a speeding car a day or so ago in front of the downtown Gloucester fire station. The speeding driver made no attempt to slow down as she was turning left in direction of City Hall. I was crossing the street as I do daily in front of the fire station. Finally the driver slammed on her brakes just inches from me, and I had to move quickly to avoid her. She was driving down the hill, then turning left. I was crossing where she should have easily seen that I was already on the street crossing it.
The firemen are often in the streets there attending to the fire trucks and ambulances. The area has a lot of foot traffic, as the library, City Hall and post office are nearby. There are professional offices of lawyers, and dentists and tax accountants. Pedestrians are numerous there. Pedestrians do have the right of way. Without speed control traffic signs pedestrians are always in danger here.
A stop sign is definitely needed at the foot of the street coming down the hill from Prospect Street. It is essential that drivers approaching the streets in front of the fire station be in total control of their vehicles such that pedestrians are not threatened with being hit by careless drivers. If firemen have an emergency requiring them to rush out immediately from the station, they don’t need careless speeding drivers getting in the way of them driving to the emergencies.
I have visited the mayor’s office to speak about this danger needing a solution. I have called my Ward 2 councilor, leaving voicemails about this danger. I urge mothers with children who go to the library to pressure the people in office in Gloucester to correct the ever-present danger immediately. I urge firefighters to request the city politicians to make the city safer for them to do their jobs protecting citizens and building in our city.
Drivers need to drive slower and more cautiously in heavily foot traffic areas in downtown Gloucester. It is a no-brainer.
Martha Bowen
Gloucester