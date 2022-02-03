To the editor:
In the wake of the blizzard, three snow angels appeared in our Centennial Avenue neighborhood in the form of the DiMercurio brothers — Sal, Leo and Frankie. They grew up in the house across the street from me, where some family members still reside.
Carrying on the tradition taught to them by their late father, Frank, they arrived with snow blowers and shovels on Sunday morning and cleared the snow for several neighbors. Some of us are older and would have had a pretty difficult time without their help.
Their dad was one of the first people I met when I moved to the neighborhood. I know that yesterday he would’ve been looking down and smiling proudly at his sons carrying on the tradition of being friendly and helpful members of our a little community. In spite of all the turmoil in our world, examples of kindness and generosity are still abundant.
Donna Mandriota
Gloucester