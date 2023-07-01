To the editor:
The June 30 decision by the Supreme Court declaring the owner of a business has a "constitutional right" to deny serving LGBT Americans in the name of the owner's "religious freedom" should be as upsetting and alarming to a majority of Americans as the court's decision last year to strip women of their right to make their own reproductive health decisions was.
The plaintiff in the case was a woman from Colorado who runs a graphic design business.
She filed suit, with the financial help of several well-heeled rightwing, Christian nationalist organizations, to challenge a state law that forbade discrimination against LGBT Coloradans in the public sphere.
The woman claimed the state law forced her to provide her services to a gay couple whose lifestyle ran counter to her religious faith and, thus, violated the religious freedom she is guaranteed by the First Amendment.
The assertion is utter hogwash.
To call this a very "slippery slope" is a huge understatement.
What's next?
Prior to 1973, when interracial marriage became legal in all 50 states, many white so-called Christians, especially in the South, used the Bible to justify their opposition to interracial marriage.
If the woman in Colorado has a "constitutional right" to deny services to an LGBT couple or individual based on her religious beliefs, does a white, Christian restaurant owner in the South, who still believes the races should not be allowed to intermarry, also have "constitutional right" to deny service to a mixed race couple because serving them violates his or her "religious freedom"?
If not, why not?
As a 66-year-old gay man I always thought the 1980s, when the domestic AIDS epidemic was at its peak, would be the scariest times I would ever live through.
But I was wrong.
These times, in many ways, are much scarier than the 1980s ever were.
There is a very dark political moon rising over our country and the only way to stop its rise is for every caring, decent, intelligent, and honorable American who believes in the phrase "... liberty and justice for ALL ... " to get registered to vote and show up at the polls next year en masse.
Nothing less than "small l, small d" liberal democracy, and nearly a century of real social progress, will be on the ballot.
Michael Cook
Gloucester