To the editor:
Thank you Brian T. Watson for the fine editorial piece "Anxious citizenry needs solidarity" in Thursday's Times. I am someone who has done what you suggest and stepped into that middle space. My response to your piece follows:
What about the people who believe that race — not class — is the primary social, economic, and moral problem in this country? That any non-white male “identity” requires automatic deference and preference, that those who “didn’t go to college” are deplorable, that a male who has surgically “become a female” has a right to “get pregnant” and have a child, somehow or another, on your nickel, while a woman who has had children, and is old, and suffered the misogyny of medicine and now cannot leave the house (senior orphanage) because of the dread and mess of incontinence, continues in silence and shame, probably poor and alone, until her death.
Half-way educated readers can see the color that saturates legacy media, where all of the above except that old woman-vestige, are taken to be the ethical imperatives of our time, the givens, the inarguable consensus.
What about those who have created the chimera of “the housing crisis” that is in fact the wealth crisis and so designed that traditional working-class “success,” an ordinary house with maybe a boat in the yard, or a pony, will no longer be permitted as high density/high rise apartments are forced down onto the clay of our municipalities and neighborhoods by the Invisible Hand, which is now called “planning,” local, state-mandated, national, and international.
A lifetime Democrat from the once-labor city of Lynn, now the welfare capitol of Eastern Massachusetts, I have become an Independent. I have friends who believe the election was stolen, the vaccine causes more harm than anything else, that their home should remain “their castle” and the municipal zoning ordinances that surround it with agreed-upon “social space” should remain their protections.
I doubt the election was stolen, but I wouldn’t bet what’s left of my ragged life on it. I find the extremes of the Right no more outlandish than those of the Left. No more ignorant, either. And the extremes of the Right are less insulting, personally and civilly.
Those of us who are anxious are aware of the profound distance between ourselves and those making international decisions about our fate, which come to us via federal, state, and locally mandated lawlessness.
We have come together on that, I think.
Linda McCarriston,
Gloucester