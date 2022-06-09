To the editor:
So now, despite 77% public support, the End-of-Life-Options-Act, which is designed to end needless pain and suffering for the terminally ill and is before the Massachusetts Legislature, is about to fall into the bin of unpassed bills for this session that ends on July 31.
This amounts to nothing more than an intolerable and unconscionable lack of respect for our citizens’ wishes by the leaders of our Legislature, particularly by the Speaker of the House and the Chairs of the Joint Committee on Public Health Financing.
Still, there is a chance, and I hope that we the citizens can make ourselves heard and convince the leadership to allow this bill to go to the House and Senate, and be signed by the governor, before July 31.
Charles Francis
Rockport