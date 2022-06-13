To the editor:
Fly the one flag that represents all of us, not just some of us — the American Flag.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on May 3, 2022, in a unanimous decision (9-0) that the city of Boston was wrong to refuse the Christian flag when it allowed 284 other organizations to use the flagpole in front of City Hall. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision, a Satanic Temple is now requesting to fly their own flag at Boston’s City Hall.
The city of Gloucester will soon be required to abide by the same Supreme Court ruling.
America has never been more divided than it is today. However, the one thing we share and can agree on — is that we are all Americans. As Americans, let’s come together, “We the People”, and demand that City Hall in Gloucester fly one flag — the American flag. “Old Glory” is the only flag that represents all of us — not just some of us.
And while we are at it, let’s re-paint the crosswalks around Gloucester’s City Hall — red, white, and blue. The colors of the American flag represents freedom — not just for one party or one race, or one gender, or one religion — but for all Americans.
It’s time for our politicians and community leaders in Gloucester to stop dividing us.
It is united we stand, divided we fall.
Alex Destino
Gloucester